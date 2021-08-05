Ripple granted access to Binance’s records in SEC securities case By Cointelegraph

Ripple granted access to Binance’s records in SEC securities case
The ongoing case between fintech firm and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) took another turn this week when the company was granted access to Binance’s documents.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn granted Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse’s motion to “Obtain international discovery” of Binance records. According to the docket, the approval was made on August 3 while a duplicate request was denied:
