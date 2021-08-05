Playmaker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results & Conference Call

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial the following number(s) approximately five minutes prior to the commencement of the call:

TORONTO — Playmaker Capital Inc. (TSX-V:PMKR) (“Playmaker”), in conjunction with the release of its Second Quarter Financial Results, will host a management conference call (the “Conference Call”) at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday August 16, 2021. Second Quarter Results will be released before markets open on Monday August 16, 2021. The financial results will be released by newswire as well as filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

Dial-In Number: 1-647-558-0588

Meeting ID: 929 9759 6106

A replay of the Conference Call will be available between August 16, 2021 and August 31, 2021 and can be accessed at playmaker.fans/investors.

To sign up for Playmaker Investor Alerts, follow this link: PMKR Investor Alerts

ABOUT PLAYMAKER

Playmaker (TSX-V:PMKR) is a digital sports media company that lives at the intersection of sports, betting, media and technology. Playmaker is building a collection of premier sports media brands, curated to deliver highly engaged audiences of sports fans to sports betting companies, leagues, teams and advertisers.

For more information, visit: http://www.playmaker.fans or contact Playmaker Chief Executive Officer Jordan Gnat via email jgnat@playmaker.fans.

