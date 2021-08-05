Pfizer epilepsy drug prices were ‘unfairly high,’ UK review finds

Article content Britain’s competition watchdog is sticking with its view that Pfizer and Flynn Pharma broke the law by charging the country’s public health service “unfairly high” prices for an epilepsy drug, after being asked to reassess a previous fine. The drugmakers made use of a loophole so that the capsules, called Epanutin before September 2012, were not subject to price regulation for branded drugs, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found in its provisional review https://www.gov.uk/government/news/cma-accuses-pharma-firms-of-illegal-pricing disclosed on Thursday.

Article content In 2016, the CMA fined https://www.reuters.com/article/us-pfizer-britain-fine-idUSKBN13W0VT Pfizer and Flynn roughly 90 million pounds ($125 million) for hiking prices by as much as 2,600% to 67.50 pounds for a 100mg pack. However, the companies in 2018 won an appeal https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-pfizer-britain-fine-idUKKCN1J327D against the penalty, and the Competition Appeal Tribunal referred the matter back to the CMA. The watchdog said that spending by Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) on the capsules, containing phenytoin sodium, jumped to roughly 50 million pounds in 2013 from about 2 million pounds just a year earlier. The CMA has been cracking down on drug price hikes in Britain. Last month, it fined more than 10 drug firms https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/britain-fines-drugmakers-360-million-overcharging-nhs-2021-07-15 a record 260 million pounds in total for a 10,000% surge in prices of a life-saving steroid.