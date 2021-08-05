Oscar Mayer auctions one-off pack of ‘Hot DOGE’ Wieners By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
American manufactured meat company Oscar Mayer is auctioning off a one-of-one pack of “Hot Doge Wieners” on Ebay (NASDAQ:).

The limited edition pack of Dogecoin themed wieners includes 10 sausages and a picture of the beloved Shiba Inu dog on the packaging, along with the “cash equivalent” of 10,000 Dogecoin (DOGE).