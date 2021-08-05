Oil producer Canadian Natural posts rise in quarterly profit By Reuters

(Reuters) – Oil producer Canadian Natural (NYSE:) Resources on Thursday posted a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on a sequential basis, buoyed by higher oil prices which rebounded from pandemic-driven lows.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net earnings of C$1.48 billion ($1.18 billion), or C$1.24 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with C$1.22 billion, or C$1.03 per share, from the prior three-month period.

($1 = 1.2520 Canadian dollars)

