Nikkei ends higher on upbeat earnings; virus worries linger

TOKYO — Japan’s Nikkei index ended higher on Thursday, underpinned by upbeat earnings from Nippon Yusen , Kikkoman Corp and Hitachi Zozen, although gains were capped by concerns about surging cases of COVID-19.

The tech-heavy Nikkei share average ended the day 0.52% higher, outpacing a 0.39% advance in the broader Topix , as technology shares tracked a firm finish on Wall Street.

The Topix growth index added 0.62%, outstripping the value index’s 0.18% increase.

Sea transport was the top subsector on the Topix by far, surging 9.5%.