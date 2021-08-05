Monte dei Paschi posts better-than-expected 83 million euro Q2 profit By Reuters

MILAN (Reuters) – Monte dei Paschi (MPS) on Thursday reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter net income as Italy’s Treasury presses on with talks to sell the ailing Tuscan bank to UniCredit.

MPS said net profit between April and June came in at 83 million euros ($98 million), above a 10 million euro average forecast by four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Revenues totalled 740.4 million euros, also slightly ahead of expectations and better than the year-ago figure.

