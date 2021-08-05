Monster Beverage Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Monster Beverage announced earnings per share of $0.75 on revenue of $1.46B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.678 on revenue of $1.39B.

Monster Beverage shares are up 30% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.27% from its 52 week high of $99.24 set on April 23. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.92% from the start of the year.

Monster Beverage shares gained 2.25% in after-hours trade following the report.

Monster Beverage follows other major Consumer Staples sector earnings this month

Monster Beverage’s report follows an earnings matched by Nestle ADR on July 29, who reported EPS of $2.3 on revenue of $22.81B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.3 on revenue of $22.49B.

L’Oreal ADR had matched expectations on July 29 with second quarter EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $8.99B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.02 on revenue of $9B.

