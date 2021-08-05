Metlife sees record 2021 sales, COVID-19 impact is lessening By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A statue stands atop Grand Central Station in front of the MetLife building in New York, October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES)/File Photo/File Photo
(Reuters) – MetLife Inc (NYSE:) expects a “record sales year” in 2021, and saw the impact of COVID-19 diminishing in the second quarter, the U.S. insurer’s chief executive officer said on Thursday.
“COVID-19’s economic grip is easing somewhat,” CEO Michel Khalaf said on a conference call. He said this is helping revenue, noting a 39% sales rise in MetLife’s U.S. group insurance unit in the first half. “If current trends hold, 2021 will be a record sales year,” he added.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.