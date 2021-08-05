Messari raises $21 million in Series A funding round By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
13

Messari raises $21 million in Series A funding round

Crypto market intelligence firm Messari has raised $21 million from investors in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by the venture capital firm of billionaire Steve Cohen, Point72 Ventures, marking the firm’s first public foray into the crypto space. However, it is unclear whether Cohen had spent his own money on digital assets through his separate family office.

Adam Carson, who is an operating partner at the venture capital, has been welcomed to the Messari board as part of the deal. Meanwhile, several other major players in the crypto space are now backing Messari, including the venture capital arm of leading crypto exchange Coinbase, London-based Blockchain.com’s Blockchain Ventures, Wyoming-based Kraken Ventures, New York-based Gemini Frontier Fund, and Antigua-based Alameda Capital.

Following the funding, the crypto analytics firm is planning to expand its capacity, particularly in the areas of engineering and research staff.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR