Life Sciences BC Announces Annual Award Winners

Article content VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Life Sciences BC is pleased to announce the recipients of the 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS. These awards recognize the talented individuals and organizations who contribute to the vibrant life sciences ecosystem in B.C. In British Columbia, we are fortunate to have a vibrant and thriving life sciences industry that is distinguished not only by local and national accomplishments, but also by international recognition. We have a strong community that drives innovation in healthcare to improve patient care outcomes.

Article content This year’s award winners exemplify leadership and innovative thinking; they nurture talent and drive ongoing life sciences sector success within British Columbia and beyond. Two new awards this year recognize the exceptional leadership shown in response to COVID-19 over the past 16 months. In recognizing their contributions, we celebrate the strength of our life sciences industry not only over the last year but also as a major contributor to the future economic strength and recovery, sustainable employment, and health and wellbeing of the province. The 2021 Life Sciences BC Award Winners are: Company Life Sciences Company of the Year – AbCellera

– AbCellera Medical/Digital Technology Company of the Year – Kardium

– Kardium Deal of the Year – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Strategic Life Sciences Partner of the Year – Novateur Ventures

– Novateur Ventures Emerging Life Sciences Company of the Year – Notch Therapeutics Individual Milton Wong Award for Leadership – Northview Ventures: Doug Janzen

– Northview Ventures: Doug Janzen Dr. Don Rix Award for Achievement in Life Sciences – Dr. Helen Burt Research Genome BC Award for Scientific Excellence – Dr. Michael Russello

– Dr. Michael Russello Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research – Aubrey J. Tingle Prize – Dr. Ruth Grunau Impact

BC Life Sciences innovation has been globally recognized for addressing the unique challenges that arose as a result of the pandemic. Through collaboration between academic and research institutions, local SME and global pharmaceutical companies, we saw BC take a leadership role in the development of vaccines, therapeutics, medical devices and diagnostics, and digital health solutions. While many BC companies and individuals have contributed greatly, Life Sciences BC would like to recognize the extraordinary efforts made within our sector with two special awards that celebrate leadership. Global Impact Award: Company – Acuitas Therapeutics

– Acuitas Therapeutics Leadership Impact Award: Individual – Dr. Mel Krajden, BCCDC Quotes: Wendy Hurlburt, President and CEO of Life Sciences BC:

“Life Sciences BC is delighted to celebrate the life sciences sector at the 23rd Life Sciences BC Awards ceremony, presented by FARRIS. The BC Life Sciences sector has shown extraordinary leadership over the past 16 months, where BC innovation has been critical in contributing solutions and technologies for vaccines, therapeutics, medical devices and much more during the global pandemic.”

Article content “Each year, it’s exciting to celebrate the growing diversity within our BC life sciences/biotech ecosystem. This year’s award winners demonstrate this, with representatives from academia, health institutions, research & development, SMEs, government, and industry. With this year’s awards we’re also celebrating the future of healthcare innovation based on our province’s sound foundation of basic science, research and entrepreneurship exemplified by our world class life sciences companies.” Scott Phillips, Life Sciences BC Board Chair and CEO of Starfish Medical:

“This year, after an unprecedented state of emergency in BC and across the world, we decided to create two unique special awards. These recognize the exceptional leadership and resilience shown by the BC life sciences sector over the past 16 months.” “We’ve seen many BC life sciences companies and leaders working hard and pivoting during this pandemic. In creating the new awards, we’re recognizing all those who guided, flexed and redirected their efforts towards innovative solutions for health and well-being within the province, across Canada and globally.” Dr. Bev Holmes, President and CEO of the Michael Smith Foundation for Health Research:

“We are thrilled to present the 2021 Aubrey J. Tingle Prize to Dr. Ruth Grunau,” says MSFHR President & CEO Dr. Bev Holmes. “As an accomplished clinician scientist who has made significant contributions to improved preterm infant health in Canada and abroad, and as one of MSFHR’s first Scholar award recipients who went on to mentor a generation of research trainees, Dr. Grunau truly embodies the spirit of the Aubrey J. Tingle Prize. All of us at MSFHR offer her our congratulations.” The 2021 Life Sciences BC award winners will be recognized at this year’s 23rd Annual Life Sciences BC Awards, presented by FARRIS, to be held on Zoom at 2pm on September 23, 2021. Please visit our event page https://lifesciencesbc.ca/event/23rd-annual-life-sciences-bc-awards/ About Life Sciences BC

Life Sciences BC is a not-for-profit, non-government, industry association that supports and represents the life sciences community of British Columbia through leadership, facilitation of investment and partnering, and promotion of our world-class science and industry. Life sciences sectors, from biopharmaceuticals and medical technology to digital health and medical devices, are integrated into our organization and all that we do, ensuring that no life sciences sector is working in isolation — and that all sectors come together in a comprehensive, complementary and coordinated fashion.