HONG KONG — Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto is aiming for a price of $HK118 for each share in its Hong Kong dual primary listing, to raise $1.52 billion, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources could not be identified as the information has not yet been made public.

Li Auto declined to comment.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, Additional reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)