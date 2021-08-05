LeVar Burton Will Not Host Jeopardy

Dry your tears, everyone. Apparently former Reading Rainbow host, and ’90s kid icon LeVar Burton will not be the next host of Jeopardy.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

According to a new report in Variety, Mike Richards is in advanced negotiations to host the show.


Daytime Emmy Awards 2021 / via Getty Images

Mike is currently the Executive Producer of the longtime quiz show which was previously hosted by Alex Trebek for 36 years prior to his death in November 2020.


San Francisco Chronicle / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

After the longtime host passed away, Sony had a series of guests host the series in hopes of finding a permanent host.


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Many fans called for LeVar to take over the hosting duties, which he did for a week as a guest host, but it looks like ultimately the job won’t be going to him.

So grateful and humbled. Thank you everyone for this opportunity of a lifetime. Thank you to the folks at Jeopardy! and the Sony team and to the contestants. What a week!


Twitter: @levarburton

And of course, the internet has a lot to say about that decision.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Author Luvvie said, “Y’all could have a whole iconic LeVar Burton but you picking Chad McWhiterson for…What???”

YALL COULD HAVE A WHOLE ICONIC LEVAR BURTON BUT YOU PICKING CHAD MCWHITERSON FOR… WHAT???
https://t.co/Ks2I7ymhYi


Twitter: @Luvvie

This person is giving Jeopardy the side eye.

Side eying Jeopardy so hard through my VISOR right now. LeVar Burton is the obvious choice here, and I also really enjoyed Mayim Bialik. This guy was unremarkable. https://t.co/sqyV1VrTeq


Twitter: @timhanley01

Comedian James III said LeVar didn’t “…Teach the entire world to read just so y’all could do this shit.”

LEVAR BURTON DID NOT GET HIS RIGHT FOOT CUT OFF, BE THE ENGINEER OF A WHOLE-ASS STARSHIP, OR TEACH THE ENTIRE WORLD TO READ JUST SO YALL COULD DO THIS SHIT. https://t.co/TaKnERpOsU


Twitter: @James3rdComedy

Another Twitter user asked the question on everyone’s mind: Who even is Mike Richards?

TFW you hear Jeopardy is in negotiations to make Mike Richards the permanent host and NOT LeVar Burton.


Twitter: @Nestene

Writer Charlotte Clymer said, “I can’t believe we’re even having this discussion. He’s the obvious choice.”

LeVar Burton should be the next host of “Jeopardy!” I can’t believe we’re even having this discussion. He’s the obvious choice.


Twitter: @cmclymer

Keeping it classy, LeVar tweeted out his response to the news:

I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I’ve won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure. 🙏🏾


Twitter: @levarburton

Maybe it’s not too late to reconsider, Sony? Or a great time for another network to give LeVar his own show. Might I suggest, Reading Rainbow The Game Show. Has a nice ring to it!

