Kanye West Is “Finishing” Album In A Bizarre Livestream

We think Donda is coming tonight. (Or tomorrow.)
So, Kanye West originally planned to release his upcoming, tenth studio album — titled Donda after his late mother — in July.
The rapper made grand arrangements for Donda‘s debut, hosting an initial album listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz stadium several weeks ago that saw a massive, 40,000-person turnout.
In typical Kanye style, he spent most of the artistic performance making subtle movements, or standing rigid, while repeatedly singing a single lyric about losing his family (Donda comes in the midst of his and Kim Kardashian’s divorce).
The reason you don’t yet have access to tracks from Donda is because the album didn’t actually drop following July’s listening event, as planned. Kanye’s representatives reportedly confirmed that it wasn’t complete, but would materialize in time for its next scheduled release date on August 6.
Since then, Kanye has temporarily moved into this room at the Mercedez-Benz arena, where he’s apparently getting down to business and finishing the album once and for all.
Another listening event will take place at the stadium tonight to give fans a Donda preview, again, before its intended release. Here’s Kanye on Instagram stoking the suspense flame.
There’s a livestream available on Apple Music today leading up to tonight’s preview, advertised as one where fans can watch Kanye “finishing” Donda.
It’s muted, and recording from inside the musician’s makeshift living quarters while some collaborators, like Chance the Rapper, make appearances and a countdown clock hangs in the background.
Those who tuned in earlier today were greeted with footage of Kanye sleeping, which is probably for the best after all those pushups.
Anyway, we may or may not be playing Donda on repeat tomorrow morning, but seriously, are you all watching this livestream right now?
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!