Justin Bieber Calls Out Press For Using Old Pics Of Him

“I’m still in shock we are using those photos of me.”
From formal event pictures and concert photographs to paparazzi snaps and social media posts, images of Justin Bieber certainly aren’t in short supply.
But the Justice singer would rather some of those photos not be circulating.
Specifically, ones seemingly taken around the same time last year, when the musician’s health wasn’t at its best as a result of his battle with Lyme Disease.
Apparently, some news outlets are continuing to use those pictures of Justin in more recent stories about him, and he isn’t happy about it. The artist called out “media” for this in a recent series of Instagram Story posts, and suggested people were recirculating the photos in efforts to make him appear “sick and unwell.”
“I’m still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I’m telling you media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I’m not okay,” he captioned one post, shared yesterday, which included a red carpet photo of him wearing a baseball cap and sporting a mustache.
“There have been countless photo shoots and opportunities for media to pick up other photos but they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell,” he continued in a second post. “It’s not right.”
Justin confirmed his Lyme Disease diagnosis in January of 2020, which, he said, coincided with a chronic case of mono that “affected [his] skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”
Justin previously asked media organizations to stop using photos of him that were taken while he was ill last November. “I don’t know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up, but this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me,” he said in an Instagram Story video.
Do you think Justin’s claims about intentionally negative press are justified? Let me know in the comments below.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!