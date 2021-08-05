Judge orders U.S. to respond to CDC eviction ban challenge by Friday

Article content

WASHINGTON — A U.S judge early Thursday ordered the Biden administration to quickly respond to a legal challenge to a new eviction moratorium put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich ordered the Justice Department to respond by 9 a.m. Friday. The Alabama Association of Realtors and others said in an emergency filing late Wednesday that the CDC issued the new order “for nakedly political reasons – to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

A White House official defended the revised order as a “new, targeted eviction moratorium–focused on counties with High or Substantial case rates.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Doina Chiacu)