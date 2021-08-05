Jennifer Aniston And Harry Styles Are Twinning Again

“Just call me Harriet Styles.”
Jennifer Aniston and Harry Styles are respectively iconic in their own right, but we don’t usually read about both stars in one place.
An extremely fortuitous matching moment just changed that, and prompted the discovery of another, earlier one we somehow missed before this week.
Fans of Harry’s music might recognize the photo below, which was taken during The BRIT Awards last May, when “Watermelon Sugar” won British Single.
There was lots of online buzz at the time about Harry’s award acceptance speech (and his American-sounding accent), although the star’s geometric printed pantsuit was definitely worth talking about, too.
The Gucci ensemble made another prominent public appearance recently, when Jennifer was photographed wearing it during her cover shoot for InStyle’s September issue. Understandably, people on social media were flipping out about the twinning situation.
Writer and columnist Evan Ross Katz graciously pointed out that this wasn’t even the first time that Harry and Jennifer matched — the singer, who once told Ellen Degeneres that Jen was actually his first celebrity crush, was previously photographed wearing her Friends character’s “Save The Drama For Your Mama” t-shirt.
Jennifer acknowledged her and Harry’s coordinated looks on social media yesterday. “Just call me Harriet Styles,” she captioned an Instagram Story post that included the first split image Evan shared.
She commented on the second with a simple eyes emoji, which I think sums up everyone’s exhilarated voyeuristic energy over this pretty perfectly.
I didn’t know that seeing Jennifer and Harry wearing the same clothes would affect me this way, but it does and my head is spinning. Please share your thoughts in the comments below.
