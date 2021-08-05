Japan’s Q2 economic rebound likely feeble as COVID-19 impact persists

Article content TOKYO — Japan’s economy likely recovered slightly in the second quarter from a steep slump at the start of the year, a Reuters poll showed, as solid exports and capital expenditure cushioned some of the blow to consumption from the coronavirus pandemic. But analysts expect the world’s third-largest economy to lag other advanced nations emerging from the doldrums, as expanded state of emergency curbs and a resurgence in infections weigh on household spending. “There won’t be much of a rebound from the first quarter’s big contraction. The data will show the economy continues to stagnate,” said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

Article content “Conditions won’t improve much in July-September, as expanded COVID-19 curbs and surging infections hurt consumption during the summer.” Preliminary gross domestic product (GDP) data will show the economy grew an annualized 0.7% in April-June, after a 3.9% slump in the first quarter, according to analysts polled by Reuters. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP likely grew 0.2%, the poll showed. Capital expenditure is forecast to have expanded 1.7% as manufacturers ramped up spending to make up for investment delays caused by the pandemic last year, the poll showed. Consumption shrank 0.1% as the health crisis continued to weigh on service spending, though the drop is smaller than the previous quarter’s 1.5% decline, the poll showed.