Japan’s household spending unexpectedly falls as firms cut bonuses

TOKYO — Japan’s household spending unexpectedly fell in June and summer bonuses declined, data showed on Friday, adding gloom to an economy already struggling with the hit to consumption from a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The figures underscore the challenge policymakers face as they seek to support a fragile economic recovery, while battling a spike in Delta variant cases that has forced Japan to expand state of emergency curbs during the Olympic Games.

Household spending fell 5.1% in June from a year earlier, government data showed, confounding market forecasts for a 0.1% gain and marking the first drop in four months.