Japanese firms cut summer bonuses by most since Lehman crisis – survey

TOKYO — Japanese firms slashed this year’s summer bonuses by the most since the 2009 global financial crisis, a survey showed on Thursday, underscoring the damage brought by the coronavirus pandemic and clouding the outlook for already weak consumption.

The survey adds more gloom to the world’s third-largest economy, which is set to take a hit from expanded state of emergency curbs to deal with a spike in Delta variant cases.

Average summer bonuses paid by big companies this year fell 8.27% from the previous year, marking the third straight year of declines, the survey by business lobby Keidanren showed.