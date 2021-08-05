Jack Antonoff Reads Thirst Tweets

With the recent release of his latest Bleacher’s album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, we challenged Jack Antonoff to read the thirstiest tweets about him on the internet…
…and it absolutely did NOT disappoint. Wondering if he was his trademark Jack Antonoff genius/analytical self?
Well, he was. A fan said they’re a “hole” for Jack, and he said, “When the lingo is too culturally specific, it’s less shocking or thirsty to me. If I read that tweet in 2012, I’d be like, ‘Holy shit. That is one of the filthiest things I’ve ever read.’ But it’s just become so commonplace.”
“Kind of the way, ‘Choke me’ has,” he continued. “We’ve reached a place, culturally, where the concept of being a hole for someone, choking someone is so part of the lingo that it’s less shocking than being called ‘an old soul.'”
