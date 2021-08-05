It’s Full Steam Ahead for These 2 Railroad Stocks By StockNews



While railroad stocks are not as exciting as tech stocks, they can still make for great investments. Many people prefer to travel by train, and a lot of goods are transported by rail. Two rail stocks, in particular, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:) and CSX (NASDAQ:) look poised for gains in the months ahead.When was the last time you took a close look at the top railroad stocks? If you are like most investors, the thought of investing in railroad companies rarely crosses your mind.

Railroad tracks are usually out of sight, so the industry tends to be out of mind. Add in the fact that the mainstream investing media rarely touches on the merits of railroad stocks, and there is even more reason for investors to zero in on this often-overlooked space.

Let’s shift our attention to two specific railroad stocks investors should consider for portfolio diversification. Those two stocks are Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and CSX (CSX).

