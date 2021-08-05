Iron ore futures fall below 1,000 yuan mark as Chinese demand softens

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese iron ore futures fell below a key 1,000 yuan per tonne level on Thursday, falling more than 5% to their lowest in more than two months as domestic consumption remains sluggish on steel production controls.

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, plunged as much as 5.6% to 999 yuan ($154.54) per tonne, their lowest since May 27. They were down 4.6% to 1,009 yuan a tonne as of 0322 GMT.

“Domestic consumption (for iron ore) is weakening significantly… due to different perception of crude steel output cuts, iron ore prices have been fluctuated recently,” analysts with Huatai Futures wrote in a note.