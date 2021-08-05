Invesco files with SEC for Bitcoin ETF without direct BTC exposure By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Atlanta-based investment company Invesco is planning to launch a new (BTC) exchange-traded fund, or ETF, that will not invest in BTC directly.

On Wednesday, Invesco filed an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a new investment product called Bitcoin Strategy ETF.