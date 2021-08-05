Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

Article content SINGAPORE — The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and local media and tech conglomerate Emtek, makes its market debut after raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia’s biggest ever initial public offering (IPO).

Article content The first listing of a venture-backed company in a country crowded with founder-led startups, has fueled a frenzy among institutional and retail investors scrambling to get a piece of the IPO in a market that has seen few large flotations. “I’m expecting to get some capital gain for the listing since it will get a lot of buy ratings,” said Andry Taneli, a retail investor, who cited Bukalapak’s size among local tech firms and its anticipated strong liquidity versus peers. The IPO comes as Indonesia’s $40 billion e-commerce market is getting a boost from stay-at-home consumers and a shift by more businesses to sell online in the pandemic. Bukalapak, which focuses on micro, small and medium-sized enterprises beyond top tier cities in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is the fourth-largest e-commerce player after Tokopedia, Sea Ltd’s Shopee and Alibaba’s Lazada.