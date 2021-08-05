Indonesia stocks surge ahead of GDP, broader region mostly muted

Indonesia stocks outperformed their

regional peers on Thursday to hit an over four-month high ahead

of widely watched growth figures, while other markets were

mostly subdued as participants gauged the impact of rising

regional coronavirus cases and awaited the Bank of England’s

rate decision.

Jakarta stocks rose 0.6% to their highest since

March 29, ahead of Southeast Asia’s largest economy reporting

what is being widely expected as a return to GDP growth after

fourth straight quarters of downturns, according to a Reuters

poll.

The country has also seen a steady decline in virus cases

over the past few days, but still accounts for one in every five

virus-led deaths reported worldwide each day.

“Given the more recent challenges posed by the pandemic

resurgence and restriction orders, however, any growth momentum

that is exhibited by the Q2 (GDP) print is unlikely to permeate

into Q3,” Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)

said in a note to clients.

The rupiah, meanwhile, retreated slightly from over

six-week highs hit earlier in the week, but was on track for its

worst session in nearly three weeks.

Markets in the broader region were “likely to tread a more

cautious path today, awaiting the BOE policy decision,” and “any

split opinions on hawkish intentions, especially of the taper

inclination, would be closely monitored,” the OCBC note added.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE will keep its

benchmark interest rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and leave

its bond-buying program on course.

Meanwhile, the region continues to report almost 15% of all

global cases each day, according to a Reuters analysis, with

Thailand on Thursday reporting a record 20,920 fresh coronavirus

cases.

Thai stocks fell as much as 0.2% in early trade,

while Philippine shares slid as much as 0.6%.

Philippines on Thursday reported inflation easing to a

seven-month low, with the central bank saying prices may ease

further after strict COVID-19 curbs are re-imposed, giving more

room for interest rates to stay at a record low.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 2.3 basis points at

1.33%

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 0.7 basis points at

6.262%

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0314 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %

% %

Japan -0.16 -5.85 0.34 0.85

China +0.03 +0.99 -0.08 0.04

India +0.00 -1.51 0.00 16.29

Indonesia -0.17 -2.06 0.58 3.60

Malaysia +0.05 -4.69 0.23 -8.14

Philippines -0.08 -3.59 -0.10 -7.86

S.Korea +0.15 -4.88 -0.13 14.01

Singapore +0.01 -2.20 -0.17 11.73

Taiwan +0.28 +2.62 0.07 19.71

Thailand +0.00 -9.54 -0.14 6.51

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

