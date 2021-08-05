Indonesia stocks surge ahead of GDP, broader region mostly muted

Article content
Indonesia stocks outperformed their
regional peers on Thursday to hit an over four-month high ahead
of widely watched growth figures, while other markets were
mostly subdued as participants gauged the impact of rising
regional coronavirus cases and awaited the Bank of England’s
rate decision.
Jakarta stocks rose 0.6% to their highest since
March 29, ahead of Southeast Asia’s largest economy reporting
what is being widely expected as a return to GDP growth after
fourth straight quarters of downturns, according to a Reuters
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
poll.
The country has also seen a steady decline in virus cases
over the past few days, but still accounts for one in every five
virus-led deaths reported worldwide each day.
“Given the more recent challenges posed by the pandemic
resurgence and restriction orders, however, any growth momentum
that is exhibited by the Q2 (GDP) print is unlikely to permeate
into Q3,” Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)
said in a note to clients.
The rupiah, meanwhile, retreated slightly from over
six-week highs hit earlier in the week, but was on track for its
worst session in nearly three weeks.
Markets in the broader region were “likely to tread a more
cautious path today, awaiting the BOE policy decision,” and “any
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
split opinions on hawkish intentions, especially of the taper
inclination, would be closely monitored,” the OCBC note added.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the BoE will keep its
benchmark interest rate at its all-time low of 0.1% and leave
its bond-buying program on course.
Meanwhile, the region continues to report almost 15% of all
global cases each day, according to a Reuters analysis, with
Thailand on Thursday reporting a record 20,920 fresh coronavirus
cases.
Thai stocks fell as much as 0.2% in early trade,
while Philippine shares slid as much as 0.6%.
Philippines on Thursday reported inflation easing to a
seven-month low, with the central bank saying prices may ease
further after strict COVID-19 curbs are re-imposed, giving more
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
room for interest rates to stay at a record low.
HIGHLIGHTS
**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield up 2.3 basis points at
1.33%
**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields up 0.7 basis points at
6.262%
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0314 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS
DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD %
% %
Japan -0.16 -5.85 0.34 0.85
China +0.03 +0.99 -0.08 0.04
India +0.00 -1.51 0.00 16.29
Indonesia -0.17 -2.06 0.58 3.60
Malaysia +0.05 -4.69 0.23 -8.14
Philippines -0.08 -3.59 -0.10 -7.86
S.Korea +0.15 -4.88 -0.13 14.01
Singapore +0.01 -2.20 -0.17 11.73
Taiwan +0.28 +2.62 0.07 19.71
Thailand +0.00 -9.54 -0.14 6.51
(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.