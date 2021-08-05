Indonesia stocks surge ahead of GDP, broader region mostly muted

fourth straight quarters of downturns, according to a Reuters

what is being widely expected as a return to GDP growth after

Jakarta stocks rose 0.6% to their highest since

regional coronavirus cases and awaited the Bank of England’s

mostly subdued as participants gauged the impact of rising

of widely watched growth figures, while other markets were

regional peers on Thursday to hit an over four-month high ahead

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

poll.

The country has also seen a steady decline in virus cases

over the past few days, but still accounts for one in every five

virus-led deaths reported worldwide each day.

“Given the more recent challenges posed by the pandemic

resurgence and restriction orders, however, any growth momentum

that is exhibited by the Q2 (GDP) print is unlikely to permeate

into Q3,” Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC)

said in a note to clients.

The rupiah, meanwhile, retreated slightly from over

six-week highs hit earlier in the week, but was on track for its

worst session in nearly three weeks.

Markets in the broader region were “likely to tread a more

cautious path today, awaiting the BOE policy decision,” and “any