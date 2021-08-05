Indonesia exits recession with 7% GDP growth in Q2, but virus clouds recovery

Article content JAKARTA — Indonesia pulled out of recession in the second quarter after reporting its strongest annual growth rate in more than a decade, but analysts warned its economic recovery will suffer a setback due to a recent surge in COVID-19 infections. Southeast Asia’s largest economy grew 7.07% in the April-June quarter compared with a year earlier, its first expansion in five quarters, Statistics Indonesia reported on Thursday. The pace was stronger than the 6.57% growth expected in a Reuters survey of analysts, and the highest since the October-December quarter of 2004, according to Bank Mandiri data. The first quarter’s contraction was revised to 0.71%.

Transportation and warehousing as well as food and beverage sectors reported the biggest growth, in line with people's increasing mobility during the period, the statistics chief Margo Yuwono said in a news conference. However, he said the high growth rate was also due to low base effects when compared to the weak pandemic-stricken second quarter last year, noting countries such as Singapore and the United States have reported a similar pattern. On a quarterly, non-seasonally adjusted basis, the economy grew 3.31%, compared with a revised 0.92% drop in January-March. Analysts had expected 2.94%. Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank last year for the first time since 1998, by 2.1%, as its COVID-19 outbreak and mobility curbs to contain the coronavirus hit nearly all aspects of economic activity.