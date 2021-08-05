Indian shares slip after strong rally; Vodafone Idea slumps 24%

Article content BENGALURU — Indian shares took a breather on Thursday after surging more than 3% this week, as banking shares weighed, while troubled telecom operator Vodafone Idea tumbled 24% after its non-executive chairman stepped down. By 0447 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.1% each to 16,240 and 54,306.96, respectively. The Nifty Bank index, which rose over 2.3% in the previous session, declined 0.6%, while the public sector banking index dropped 2.4%.

Article content “The market has moved up quite a bit this week and may pause a little. But, it still remains a buy-on-dips market … There is a lot of liquidity and one needs to remain cautious as a lot of initial public offerings (IPOs) are coming,” said Samrat Dasgupta, CEO of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors in Mumbai. This week’s rally has been narrow and limited to some large-cap stocks, unlike previous ones, and that is all the more reason to be more cautious, Dasgupta also said. Vodafone Idea slid after billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, who engineered the merger https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vodafone-india-idea-cellular-idUSKCN1LG0LU of the India operations of Idea Cellular and Britain’s Vodafone Plc, stepped down as the company’s non-executive chairman on Wednesday.