Illumina Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 By Investing.com

Investing.com – Illumina (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.
Illumina announced earnings per share of $1.87 on revenue of $1.13B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.36 on revenue of $1.01B.
Illumina shares are up 39.37% from the beginning of the year, still down 7.22% from its 52 week high of $555.77 set on February 12. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 17.92% from the start of the year.
Illumina shares gained 0.84% in after-hours trade following the report.
Illumina follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month
Illumina’s report follows an earnings beat by J&J on July 21, who reported EPS of $2.48 on revenue of $23.31B, compared to forecasts EPS of $2.29 on revenue of $22.49B.
UnitedHealth had beat expectations on July 15 with second quarter EPS of $4.7 on revenue of $71.32B, compared to forecast for EPS of $4.43 on revenue of $69.51B.
