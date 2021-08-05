Glencore Returns $1.18 Billion to Shareholders on Record Profit

Article content

By Thomas Biesheuvel

(Bloomberg) —

Glencore Plc will pay out $1.18 billion through dividends and share repurchases after surging metal prices helped drive first-half profit to a record.

The world’s biggest commodities trader reported core earnings of $8.65 billion for the period, compared with $4.83 billion a year earlier. The company said in a statement Thursday it would pay $530 million in dividends and buy back $650 million worth of shares.

Glencore is the latest of the big miners to report record profits this earnings season, following Rio Tinto Group and Anglo American Plc. Producers and traders are cashing in after a broad rally in commodity prices in the first half, as governments around the world unleashed trillions of dollars in stimulus packages to help the global economy recover, boosting demand for raw materials.