Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.33%, while the index gained 0.68%, and the index added 1.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 6.75% or 11.90 points to trade at 188.18 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.62% or 5.35 points to end at 209.70 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 2.49% or 3.43 points to 141.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which fell 7.22% or 3.59 points to trade at 46.16 at the close. Adidas AG (DE:) declined 5.53% or 18.57 points to end at 317.18 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.91% or 0.410 points to 44.825.

The top performers on the MDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.22% to 74.350, Rational AG (DE:) which was up 8.00% to settle at 1029.50 and Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 4.85% to close at 106.680.

The worst performers were Aurubis AG (DE:) which was down 11.93% to 75.880 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which lost 5.10% to settle at 15.1700 and Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 4.83% to 92.68 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.22% to 74.350, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 4.26% to settle at 160.150 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 3.49% to close at 26.66.

The worst performers were S&T AG (DE:) which was down 5.81% to 20.74 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.28% to settle at 123.800 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.11% to 46.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 412 to 270 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.75% or 11.90 to 188.18. Shares in Rational AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.00% or 76.30 to 1029.50. Shares in Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.85% or 4.930 to 106.680.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.16% to 17.98.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.40% or 7.25 to $1807.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.28% or 0.87 to hit $69.02 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.19% or 0.84 to trade at $71.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1841, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 92.227.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR