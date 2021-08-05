Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.33%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.33%, while the index gained 0.68%, and the index added 1.51%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 6.75% or 11.90 points to trade at 188.18 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 2.62% or 5.35 points to end at 209.70 and Siemens AG Class N (DE:) was up 2.49% or 3.43 points to 141.17 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which fell 7.22% or 3.59 points to trade at 46.16 at the close. Adidas AG (DE:) declined 5.53% or 18.57 points to end at 317.18 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was down 0.91% or 0.410 points to 44.825.

The top performers on the MDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.22% to 74.350, Rational AG (DE:) which was up 8.00% to settle at 1029.50 and Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 4.85% to close at 106.680.

The worst performers were Aurubis AG (DE:) which was down 11.93% to 75.880 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which lost 5.10% to settle at 15.1700 and Zalando SE (DE:) which was down 4.83% to 92.68 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 8.22% to 74.350, Varta AG (DE:) which was up 4.26% to settle at 160.150 and TeamViewer AG (DE:) which gained 3.49% to close at 26.66.

The worst performers were S&T AG (DE:) which was down 5.81% to 20.74 in late trade, Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.28% to settle at 123.800 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which was down 1.11% to 46.520 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 412 to 270 and 73 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 6.75% or 11.90 to 188.18. Shares in Rational AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 8.00% or 76.30 to 1029.50. Shares in Beiersdorf AG O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 4.85% or 4.930 to 106.680.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.16% to 17.98.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.40% or 7.25 to $1807.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.28% or 0.87 to hit $69.02 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.19% or 0.84 to trade at $71.22 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.05% to 1.1841, while EUR/GBP fell 0.22% to 0.8500.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.05% at 92.227.