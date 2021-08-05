German bond yields hover near ECB deposit rate

Article content Euro zone bond yields sought direction in quiet trade on Thursday ahead of a key U.S. jobs data reading due on Friday. Government bond yields on both sides of the Atlantic have continued falling in the first week of the month after a plunge in July that gave them their best performances since the start of the pandemic and earlier. Bond yields move inversely with prices. Euro area government bond yields have moved in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields in recent sessions, as a potential cut to Treasury issuance later in the year and lower-than expected private employment and manufacturing growth data helped keep U.S. yields near lows.

Article content With little in the way of data to move euro area markets on Thursday, Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was unchanged at -0.496% by 0703 GMT after dipping below -0.50%, the European Central Bank’s policy rate, for the first time since January on Wednesday. “Bunds look set to remain supported even though markets should continue to struggle at the -0.50% level in 10-year yields as signaled by yesterday’s late U.S.-driven sell-off,” said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank. Data on Thursday showed German industrial orders rose more than expected in June after a drop in May, but material shortages continue to weigh on production. It however had little impact on bond markets.