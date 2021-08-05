French fund manager launches EU-regulated ETF that tracks Bitcoin price By Cointelegraph

French fund manager launches EU-regulated ETF that tracks Bitcoin price
Paris-based derivatives fund manager Melanion Capital has launched a new, European Union-regulated fund that aims to track the price of (BTC) at a correlation of up to 90%.
The fund is the first of its kind to be issued under the EU’s investment fund umbrella UCITS — an acronym for “undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities.” According to the European Commission’s data, UCITS-compliant funds account for roughly 75% of all collective investments by small investors in Europe. UCITS provides a framework for regulation at the European, rather than national, level and places exacting demands on fund managers.
