France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.52% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.52%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.52% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 4.85% or 3.57 points to trade at 77.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 1.92% or 2.20 points to end at 116.64 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 1.90% or 2.08 points to 111.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Capgemini SE (PA:), which fell 0.50% or 0.95 points to trade at 189.50 at the close. ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) declined 0.44% or 0.13 points to end at 29.21 and Atos SE (PA:) was down 0.38% or 0.15 points to 39.09.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which rose 10.27% to 112.48, Elior Group (PA:) which was up 5.62% to settle at 5.92 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which gained 4.85% to close at 77.14.

The worst performers were Virbac SA (PA:) which was down 2.79% to 331.00 in late trade, SES (PA:) which lost 2.75% to settle at 6.94 and Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which was down 1.98% to 50.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 310 to 281 and 86 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; down 0.38% or 0.15 to 39.09. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.27% or 10.48 to 112.48. Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 1.98% or 1.02 to 50.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.46% or 8.40 to $1806.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.13% or 0.77 to hit $68.92 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.05% or 0.74 to trade at $71.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.1838, while EUR/GBP fell 0.23% to 0.8499.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.243.