France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.52% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
15

© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.52%

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the rose 0.52% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index gained 0.60%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 4.85% or 3.57 points to trade at 77.14 at the close. Meanwhile, Airbus Group SE (PA:) added 1.92% or 2.20 points to end at 116.64 and Safran SA (PA:) was up 1.90% or 2.08 points to 111.50 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Capgemini SE (PA:), which fell 0.50% or 0.95 points to trade at 189.50 at the close. ArcelorMittal SA (AS:) declined 0.44% or 0.13 points to end at 29.21 and Atos SE (PA:) was down 0.38% or 0.15 points to 39.09.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) which rose 10.27% to 112.48, Elior Group (PA:) which was up 5.62% to settle at 5.92 and WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which gained 4.85% to close at 77.14.

The worst performers were Virbac SA (PA:) which was down 2.79% to 331.00 in late trade, SES (PA:) which lost 2.75% to settle at 6.94 and Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) which was down 1.98% to 50.60 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 310 to 281 and 86 ended unchanged.

Shares in Atos SE (PA:) fell to 5-year lows; down 0.38% or 0.15 to 39.09. Shares in Eurofins Scientific SE (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 10.27% or 10.48 to 112.48. Shares in Ubisoft Entertainment (PA:) fell to 52-week lows; losing 1.98% or 1.02 to 50.60.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 6-months high.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.46% or 8.40 to $1806.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September rose 1.13% or 0.77 to hit $68.92 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract rose 1.05% or 0.74 to trade at $71.12 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.02% to 1.1838, while EUR/GBP fell 0.23% to 0.8499.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.03% at 92.243.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR