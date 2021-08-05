Ford to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. positions By Reuters

© Reuters. A man stands near the Ford logo during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co confirmed Thursday it hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. salaried positions as it offers voluntary incentives to leave to some white-collar employees in select areas.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the “action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.