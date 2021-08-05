Fixations: Intel Canada’s country manager Denis Gaudreault takes us along for a trek

‘Trekking allows me to completely disconnect and fully enjoy nature and the company of my wife and kids’ Photo by Courtesy of Denis Gaudreault

Article content How did you get into, let’s call it, trekking?

Article content As my career evolved along with family duties, finding time to practise triathlon training became a challenge. My wife and I were looking for an alternative outdoor sport to fuel the soul. We started hiking some trails and very quickly moved to trekking. Our biggest one so far has been the Tour du Mont Blanc (pictured), which was 170 kilometres and 10,000 metres of climbing. That was just amazing. What’s your training regimen? I run three time a week, mountain bike twice a week and keep a healthy diet. I make sure I also complete a few intense sessions during the month. With that, I maintain a good shape to be able to complete three to four multiple-day trekking trips during the season. What’s involved in trekking? Everything starts with good planning. Knowing where you’ll be trekking, where you’ll sleep and what you’ll be eating — these are key. Since you need to carry everything with you, it’s essential that you bring only the core necessities. Nowadays, gear is so technical and light that it’s much easier than a few years ago.

Article content What do you get out of it? Trekking allows me to completely disconnect and fully enjoy nature and the company of my wife and kids — when they join. At work, I am so busy during the week and so connected that to be able to completely go off the grid and have time to recharge and clear my mind is just fantastic. What would be the ultimate trek? The ultimate trek would be the Pacific Crest Trail or crossing the Appalachian Trail for a few months. What is the most important lesson you’ve learned?

The first is to keep learning. The market is always moving and if you don’t develop yourself and keep learning, you are going backward. The other is to surround yourself with good, energetic people. Help them to grow, achieve their goals and live their passion. Most of what we do is driven by our emotions and passions. Being able to tap into this limitless energy reservoir makes a big difference.

Article content Yard style: Why a lot of us are using the family vacation budget for something a bit different Digging up roots: Holger Petersen has weathered 50 years in the Canadian music business Private thoughts: Want to beat the stock market? Try getting out of the stock market What’s your management style? My leadership style is based on two pillars: people and place. People because my leadership style is people-driven not “employee-driven.” Place because I focus on building an environment where people feel a sense of belonging, a place where they can engage head and heart and be their whole self. What’s your favourite part of the job? I’m thrilled to lead a team of amazing people who are customer-obsessed and committed to delivering on Intel’s purpose to create world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on Earth. What’s more, this role enables me to be a key contributor to people’s personal and professional development. These days, we are asking so much from our people, so it is important that I support them holistically. Any thoughts on the chip shortage everyone is talking about? It’s amazing what we are seeing right now. The demand for “chips” in the pandemic is something we’ve never seen before. Even at the peak of the PC market, we did not experience something like this. With Intel’s new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, on board, we are addressing this rapidly by shifting our investment to increase production capacity, opening our factories to new customers with Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy and actively engaging with the full ecosystem to solve the challenges of raw materials and components shortages.FPM

