Fiscal stimulus ‘more appropriate’ tool to blunt hit from virus lockdowns – RBA governor

SYDNEY — Australia’s central bank board recognized that fiscal stimulus was the “more appropriate instrument” for providing support in response to the temporary and localized hit to income from virus lockdowns, Governor Philip Lowe said on Friday.

Lowe was speaking before a parliamentary economics committee via video call from Sydney.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)surprised markets by standing its ground on a decision to taper its bond buying program from September, expecting the hit to the economy from the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be temporary. (Reporting by Swati Pandey and Wayne Cole; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)