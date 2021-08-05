Fidelity purchases 7.4% stake in Marathon Digital Holdings for $20M By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Multinational financial services firm, Fidelity Investments, has announced the purchase of a 7.4% stake of major North American mining company, Marathon Digital Holdings.

Marathon currently operates 19,000 miners, with a further 100,000 machines slated for deployment over the next 12 months. With $4.9 trillion in assets under management Fidelity is one of the world’s largest financial service companies and has serviced more than 35 million clients worldwide.