Festivals for Britain as events get $1 bln COVID reinsurance cover

Article content LONDON — Britain launched a government-backed reinsurance scheme totalling more than 750 million pounds ($1 billion) on Thursday to cover live events against cancellation risk due to the COVID-19 pandemic, after intense industry lobbying. Insurers stripped coronavirus cover from event cancellation policies after the pandemic took hold last year, prompting top entertainment industry figures such as Andrew Lloyd-Webber to demand a government-backed scheme to enable events to go ahead.

Article content Festivals, concerts and exhibitions have already suffered cancellations due to the lack of insurance during the pandemic, despite intensive efforts to limit the health risks for performers, events staff and ticket holders. Music festival Womad canceled its July 2021 event, citing the government’s unwillingness to provide insurance support. The British government is now working with specialist insurance market Lloyd’s of London to provide the scheme, the finance ministry said in a statement. And events organizers will from September be able to buy extra insurance against cancellation due to government COVID-19 restrictions, alongside standard events insurance. The insurance will be available from Lloyd’s of London syndicates including Beazley, Hiscox and Munich Re, with the government acting as a reinsurer.