Federal Reserve announces new capital ratios for large banks following stress test By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building is pictured in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on Thursday how much each large bank that underwent the most recent stress test will have to hold on their books as capital cushions.
The capital requirements for each of the 34 banks are based on how well each firm performed in the June test, and will take effect on Oct. 1. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) were directed to hold the largest amount of capital to guard against losses, facing ratios of 13.4% and 13.2% respectively.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.