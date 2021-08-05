Fed taper bets take shine off gold in run-up to U.S. jobs data

Article content Gold eased on Thursday after a U.S. Federal Reserve official’s hawkish comments reinforced bets for early tapering of the central bank’s asset purchases ahead of a key jobs report. Spot gold slipped 0.4% to $1,804.46 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT (1742 GMT), and U.S. gold futures settled 0.3% lower at $1,808.90. Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected U.S. ADP jobs data, but gave up those gains after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida suggested the central bank could begin tapering later this year.

Article content “Gold is trading weak relative to real yields, suggesting the metal’s micro-structure is vulnerable to a downside catalyst and we’re expecting a strong beat to Friday’s jobs data, so there could be some further momentum to the downside,” TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali said. Friday’s U.S. July non-farm payrolls report could shape the Fed’s policy outlook, with economists in a Reuters poll predicting a gain of 870,000 jobs. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said recent comments by various Fed officials give the impression that the balance of power is falling in favor of the hawks, which a potentially strong jobs report would accelerate, and that does not bode well for gold.