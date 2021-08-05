Fed lifts restrictions on JPMorgan imposed after forex manipulation By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Files/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had lifted a 2015 enforcement action imposed on JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:) after the bank pleaded guilty to attempting to manipulate the foreign exchange market.

The cease and desist order had been imposed on the bank as one of several actions taken against multiple global banks as part of a wide-ranging forex rigging probe. As part of the settlement, the bank had been directed to show the Fed how it had improved internal controls and policies. At the time, the bank attributed the misconduct principally to a single trader who had been fired.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR