Fairfax India Announces Filing of Prospectus by Chemplast Sanmar Limited

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that Chemplast Sanmar Limited (“CSL”), a subsidiary of Sanmar Chemicals Group (“Sanmar”) has filed a red herring prospectus with the Registrar of Companies in connection with its initial public offering (the “IPO”).

As previously announced by Fairfax India on May 3, 2021, CSL may raise in the IPO up to INR 38.5 billion (approximately $519 million at current exchange rates), comprised of a primary issuance of fresh equity shares of up to INR 13 billion ($175 million) and a secondary sale of CSL equity shares by the Sanmar group aggregating up to INR 25.5 billion ($344 million).

CSL has set an initial offering price range of between INR 530 and INR 541 per equity share (between $7.14 and $7.29 per equity share at current exchange rates) in respect of the equity shares of CSL to be issued and sold in the IPO.

Fairfax India currently owns 398,853 equity shares of Sanmar, representing a 42.9% equity interest in Sanmar (on a fully-diluted basis) and, therefore, a 42.9% indirect equity interest in CSL prior to the completion of the IPO. It is anticipated that, following completion of the IPO, Fairfax India (through Sanmar) will own an approximate 23.6% indirect equity interest in CSL based on the terms of the IPO.

As at June 30, 2021, Fairfax India had valued its equity interest in Sanmar at $438.5 million. Assuming successful completion of the IPO, and assuming an offering within the price range noted above, the value of Fairfax India’s equity interest in Sanmar will remain unchanged.

CSL is a leading specialty chemicals manufacturer in India with a focus on specialty paste PVC resin and custom manufacturing of starting materials and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agro-chemical and fine chemical sectors. CSL also wholly-owns Chemplast Cuddalore Vinyls Limited, the second largest manufacturer of suspension PVC resin in India. Sanmar is the ultimate holding company of CSL.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

