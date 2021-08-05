Expedia Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 By Investing.com



© Reuters. Expedia Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2



Investing.com – Expedia (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday second quarter that missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Expedia announced earnings per share of $-1.13 on revenue of $2.11B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-0.6021 on revenue of $1.99B.

Expedia shares are up 22.24% from the beginning of the year, still down 13.86% from its 52 week high of $187.90 set on March 18. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 15.57% from the start of the year.

Expedia follows other major Consumer Discretionary sector earnings this month

Expedia’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on July 29, who reported EPS of $15.12 on revenue of $113.08B, compared to forecasts EPS of $12.23 on revenue of $115.42B.

Tesla had beat expectations on July 26 with second quarter EPS of $1.45 on revenue of $11.96B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9417 on revenue of $11.51B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar