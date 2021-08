Article content

European Wax Center Inc, a franchiser and retailer of waxing services and products backed by General Atlantic, was valued at $1.2 billion in its Nasdaq debut on Thursday as shares rose 12%.

The stock opened at $19 on Thursday, compared with the initial public offering price of $17.

