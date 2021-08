Ether near two-month high ahead of major protocol change

Article content

HONG KONG — Ether held near two-month highs on Thursday ahead of a major adjustment to its underlying ethereum blockchain that would alter the way transactions are processed.

The revamp is anticipated to go live on Thursday at approximately 1200 GMT, according to market players. Technically, the upgrade will occur when the 12,965,000th block on the blockchain has been verified.

Ether, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency, fell 0.5% on Thursday, but has risen about 18% this week and is at its highest level since early June, in the aftermath of May’s crypto market plunge.