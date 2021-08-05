ESR to buy ARA for $5.2 bln to create No.3 listed property asset manager

Article content Hong Kong-headquartered ESR Cayman Ltd will acquire real estate fund manager ARA Asset Management Ltd for $5.2 billion, the companies said, creating the third-largest listed real estate investment manager in the world. The combined entity will have $129 billion in assets under management, of which over $50 billion is new economy real estate such as data centers, ESR said in a statement on Wednesday. ESR will acquire 100% of the share capital of ARA, Asia’s biggest real asset fund manager, which has a fast-growing new economy real estate platform via its unit LOGOS.

Article content Ninety percent of the purchase will be paid via stock and the rest with cash, ESR said. The deal will help ESR better capitalize on the rapid rise of e-commerce and digital businesses, the company said, adding that its new economy assets will jump 49% with the acquisition. ESR will also have “dry powder” of $7 billion to invest in new logistics and data center projects. Global investors are redeploying capital into new economy real estate, where they have been “meaningfully” underweight, ESR Chairman Jeffrey Perlman said in a statement. “As we usher in this new era of real estate, the enlarged ESR Group is even better positioned to capture this outsized market opportunity,” Perlman said. The purchase is also aimed at capitalizing on a trend that has global investors increasingly allocating more capital to a small roster of large-scale professional managers, ESR said.