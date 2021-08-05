Elrond Leads Sustainable Innovation in European Blockchain By CoinQuora

Elrond Leads Sustainable Innovation in European Blockchain
- Elrond is leading sustainable innovation in the blockchain industry.
- The company has successfully become carbon negative.
- To keep on this track it struck a partnership with Offsetra.
Elrond is leading a new wave of highly scalable and energy-efficient blockchain innovation. The company says that it has become carbon negative by offsetting more CO2 than its network accounts for. This is a revolutionary milestone to bringing sustainability to blockchain innovation.
Initially, blockchain technology’s architecture posed a challenge. While it could address the complexities of the world’s economic problems it did so by weighing heavily on the matter of energy consumption. Some instances saw that handling just a few transactions via the internet led to consuming energy enough to run a medium-sized country.
In contrast, the Elrond Network’s current capacity of 15,000 transactions per second is scalable beyond 100,000 TPS. In fact, it does so w…
