Elrond Leads Sustainable Innovation in European Blockchain By CoinQuora



Elrond Leads Sustainable Innovation in European Blockchain



Elrond is leading sustainable innovation in the blockchain industry.

The company has successfully become carbon negative.

To keep on this track it struck a partnership with Offsetra.

Elrond is leading a new wave of highly scalable and energy-efficient blockchain innovation. The company says that it has become carbon negative by offsetting more CO2 than its network accounts for. This is a revolutionary milestone to bringing sustainability to blockchain innovation.

Initially, blockchain technology’s architecture posed a challenge. While it could address the complexities of the world’s economic problems it did so by weighing heavily on the matter of energy consumption. Some instances saw that handling just a few transactions via the internet led to consuming energy enough to run a medium-sized country.

In contrast, the Elrond Network’s current capacity of 15,000 transactions per second is scalable beyond 100,000 TPS. In fact, it does so w…

Continue reading on CoinQuora