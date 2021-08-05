Duolingo app no longer available on some Chinese app stores

Article content

SHANGHAI — Duolingo Inc said late on Thursday it was aware that its popular Duolingo language learning app was no longer available for download on some app stores in China.

Its removal from the Chinese app stores comes after Beijing last month issued rules barring curriculum-based tutoring for profit and barred foreign investment in the sector, dealing a blow to the country’s $120 billion private tutoring industry.

Duolingo could not be downloaded on Android app stores operated by companies such as Huawei Technologies and Tencent Holdings as of Friday. It was still available on Apple Inc’s Chinese app store.