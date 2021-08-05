Dollar Up Over Fed Hints at Early Asset Tapering, Interest Rate Hikes By Investing.com



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, as hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve increased bets on earlier-than-expected asset tapering and boosted the dollar.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.02% to 92.297 by 12:33 AM ET (4:33 AM GMT).

The pair edged up 0.19% to 109.67, with the dollar pulling itself up from Wednesday’s low of 108.71.

The pair was up 0.21% to 0.7394 Australian trade data released earlier in the day said that rose 4% month-on-month in June, with growing 1% month-on-month and the at AUD10.496 billion. The pair inched up 0.10% to 0.7054.

The pair inched down 0.02% to 6.4639 while the pair inched up 0.05% to 1.3891.

Also giving the U.S. currency a boost was Fed Vice Chair , who said on Wednesday that the conditions for an interest rate hike could be met in late 2022, with a move following in early 2023. Alongside three of his colleagues, Clarida also hinted that asset tapering could begin later in 2021 or early 2022.

However, this is dependent on progress in the labor market’s recovery from COVID-19, which will be gauged in Friday’s U.S. jobs report, including .

“It is reflective of a hawkish drift among the committee about the risks of more persistent inflation, and what that might mean for achieving the Fed’s new inflation framework… this is all to say that the stakes for Friday’s payrolls, and subsequent payrolls, are sky-high,” NatWest Markets analyst Brian Daingerfield told Reuters.

Making predictions on the jobs report difficult is the continuous spread of COVID-19 cases globally, the resultant labor bottlenecks, and Wednesday’s U.S. economic slowdown data.

The was at 330,000 in July, lower than expected. The was 59.9, while the was at 53.8 and the was at 64.1.

Clarida’s comments led investors to price in slightly more chance of a hike between late 2022 and early 2022 and flattened the Treasury yield curve as short-term yields rose.

Should the Fed follow the timetable set by Clarida, it is set to begin asset tapering even earlier than the European Central Bank, which is still working to get inflation towards its target.

Meanwhile, the is also moving closer towards asset tapering and could potentially reveal the timetable as it hands down its policy decision later in the day. The will hand down its own policy decision on Friday.

However, the central bank that could beat everyone to the asset tapering post is the , which is widely expected to hike rates at its next policy meeting on Aug. 18.